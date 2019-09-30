Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 - 30 September 2019)

PAKISTAN

A shallow 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck remote communities near Jehlum in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on 24 September. According to the authorities, 38 people were reportedly killed and 723 injured, with more than 450 houses damaged or destroyed, with further damages to public buildings, roads, and bridges. The Government provided initial rescue and relief services including tents, NFIs and food items. Humanitarian agencies have planned a joint assessment mission with the Government to the affected areas on 1 October.

MYANMAR

More than 400 people were displaced from four villages south of Kutkai Town in northern Shan State on 24 September, following armed clashes between the Myanmar Military and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). Displaced people sheltered at monasteries and other temporary sites where host communities provided immediate assistance. All displaced people returned to their homes on 27 September. The clashes broke out despite the unilateral ceasefire of the Three Brotherly Alliance. The Myanmar Military did not extend its unilateral ceasefire which expired on 21 September.

In Rakhine State, more than 1,900 people from five villages in Myebon Township remain displaced since 20 September due to clashes between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army and associated explosions.

INDONESIA

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Maluku Province on 26 September.

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) reported 30 deaths and at least 156 people injured. More than 670 damaged house are reported so far, with numbers likely to increase as assessments in remote areas are underway. Approximately 245,000 people were temporarily displaced, mostly due to the fear of aftershocks. Local authorities in Central Maluku District and Ambon City have declared an emergency response period for 14 days, from 26 September to 10 October. The Indonesian Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Affairs have mobilized resources, while BNPB, the Indonesian Red Cross, and nine members of the Humanitarian Forum Indonesia are complementing local relief efforts.

AFGHANISTAN

Throughout Afghanistan, civilians continue to be affected by violence in the lead up to the Presidential elections on 28 September. In the first half of this year alone, 3,800 civilians have been killed or injured. Overall, 6.3 million, or almost 1 in 5 people in Afghanistan, need emergency aid and protection just to survive. Aid workers were also affected, so far this year, 27 aid workers have been killed, while 319 incidents took place that compromised humanitarian access.