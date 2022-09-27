Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 - 26 September 2022)

PAKISTAN

Outbreaks of vector-borne and water-borne diseases are a growing concern in Sindh and Balochistan, where many districts remain inundated by floodwaters. Some 1,460 health facilities and their contents have reportedly been damaged, including 349 refrigerators and solar direct drive systems, disrupting vaccine cold chains.

Around 7.9 million people are estimated to be displaced, including some 598,000 people living in relief camps. More than 7,000 schools are being used as temporary relief camps. Over 2 million houses have been impacted by the heavy rains and floods, with more than 1.2 million houses partially destroyed and nearly 825,000 fully destroyed. At least 25,100 schools and 13,000 km of roads have also reportedly been damaged. The UN and humanitarian partners continue to scale up the response and have reached more than 1.6 million people directly affected by the floods.

PHILIPPINES

After rapid intensification in the span of hours, Super Typhoon Noru (local name Karding) made landfall on 25 September in Burdeos, Quezon Province, around 114 km west of Manila. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No.5 (185 or higher km/h), the highest possible warning, was raised over several portions of Quezon and Aurora provinces. Media reports from these provinces show wind damage, while the areas of Bulacan and Pampanga are currently inundated with flood waters from the Sierra Madre Mountain range and the nearby dams.

The Government is leading response efforts and conducting rapid needs assessments. As per initial data, more than 2,400 families were pre-emptively evacuated, with five casualties. Thirty-four evacuation centers are operational, with reports of some evacuees already heading home. The Department of Agriculture has estimated that around 16,000 hectares of agricultural areas have been damages, equivalent to USD $2.5m. The Department of Education has reported that 11.4m learners in eight regions were affected. After passing the Philippines, the storm is expected to continue east and make landfall in central Viet Nam, and will likely bring heavy rains in Cambodia and northern Thailand. 2

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and People’s Defence Force (PDFs) continues to pose grave protection risks to civilians in conflict areas across Myanmar. In Rakhine, the conflict between the MAF and Arakan Army (AA) has intensified, with reports of armed clashes involving artillery fire, the destruction of civilian properties, heavy movement restrictions and arrests in several townships. About 300 residents in Buthidaung Township fled their village on 23 September due to mortar fire and the presence of military troops, bringing the total of new internally displaced persons (IDPs) since August in Rakhine to nearly 9,000.

Restrictions on movement of people and additional interference in humanitarian activities, including expanded checkpoints and roadblocks, have further compounded the already difficult living conditions for affected and displaced people across the state. In Kachin, about 400 people have been displaced from three villages due to clashes between the MAF and PDFs in Shwegu Township since 22 September. In the Southeast, the UN recorded the displacement of 550 people from Moebye town of Pekon township in southern Shan to Loikaw township in Kayah State due to air strikes and artillery fire since the beginning of September. As of 19 September, there are more than 1.3 million internally displaced peoples across Myanmar, 989,400 of which were fled their homes since the military takeover.