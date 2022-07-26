Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19 - 25 July 2022)

PAKISTAN

Pakistan has received 60% of total normal monsoon rainfall in just three weeks since the start of the monsoon season. Heavy rains have resulted in urban and flash floods, landslides, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) across Pakistan, particularly affecting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh Provinces. As of 25 July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the floods have resulted in 312 deaths (including 121 children and 56 women) and some 300 people have been injured since 1 July. More than 10,000 households have been affected, of which 60% are in Balochistan. More than 5,000 houses have been partially damaged and another 3,200 houses have been fully damaged. In addition, around 800 schools (600 in Balochistan alone), 50 bridges and 616 km of road sections have been affected.

According to initial assessments in Balochistan, at least 150,000 people require humanitarian assistance and while 30,000 people have been severely affected, and 400 families have been displaced. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority had declared 18 out of a total of 26 districts in Balochistan as calamity-hit areas.

District and provincial authorities with the support of NDMA and partners are distributing relief items such as tents, food packets, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, kitchen sets and jerry cans to the affected people.

AFGHANISTAN

Flash floods caused by heavy rains on 24 July have resulted in civilian casualties and severe infrastructure damage in Nangarhar,

Kunar, Laghman, and Nuristan provinces across the eastern region. According to initial reports, the floods have affected more than 6,000 people, damaging their houses and destroying thousands of hectares of agricultural land.

Inter-agency teams have been deployed to the affected areas to assess and respond to the humanitarian needs of affected people.

JAPAN

The Sakurajima Volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu Island erupted in the evening of 24 July. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued an Level 5 alert, the highest level of alert, calling for the evacuation of nearby communities.

Kagoshima Prefecture authorities set up a disaster management headquarters immediately after the incident. No injuries or damage to houses or other infrastructures have been reported.

Small eruptions continue to occur and JMA issued a warning ofof falling volcanic rocks within 3 km of the crater.

MYANMAR

The security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar has remained tense during the past week due to continued fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in multiple states and regions. Armed clashes between the MAF and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) intensified in the border areas of Kachin and Sagaing, particularly in Hpakant Township in Kachin State resulting in fresh displacement. In northern Rakhine, the security situation remains volatile - particularly in Rathedaung Township with unconfirmed media reports of displacement - following armed clashes between the MAF and the Arakan Army (AA) in Maungdaw Township on 18 July.

Movement restrictions and other security measures have been reported in this area, including night curfews and house searches. The situation is being assessed in preparation for potential responses to emerging needs. According to the latest UN figures, as of 18 July 2022, the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 1 February 2021 has increased to 857,900.

As of 18 July, the total number of IDPs in Myanmar stands at 1.2 million .