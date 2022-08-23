Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 - 22 August 2022)

PAKISTAN

Heavy monsoon rainfall and floods have affected some 2.3 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, destroying at least 95,350 houses and damaging some 224,100 more. Sindh and Balochistan are the two most affected provinces in terms of human and infrastructural impact. Over 504,000 livestock have been killed, nearly all of them in Balochistan Province, while damages to nearly 3,000 km of roads and 129 bridges have impeded access across flood-affected areas. At the request of the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a multisectoral rapid needs assessment was undertaken in 10 districts of Balochistan to identify priority needs and gaps across sectors.

Humanitarian partners are supporting the Government-led response in affected areas, redirecting existing resources to meet the most urgent needs while working to further scale up the response.

MYANMAR

The situation in Rakhine State has continued to deteriorate due to armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA). Intense fighting with heavy use of artillery fire was reported in Wei Lar Hill in northern Maungdaw Township. About 100 households (364 people) were displaced within Rathedaung township and have been supported by local partners. Sporadic armed clashes have also been reported in Paletwa Township, Chin State, since the beginning of August 2022. Security measures have been tightened in many areas including on waterways and roads have been blocked, restricting transportation of medical supplies and food to Paletwa Township, Chin State, and Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine. There are nearly 5,500 people who remain displaced in Paletwa from previous AA-MAF conflict. Local partners have been providing basic assistance to displaced people, but most displacement sites are hard to reach due to the restrictions.

Heavy rains have also hit Rakhine State since 16 August, causing flooding in many wards in Kyaukpyu Township and in the Kyauk Ta Lone IDP camp. As a result, about 80 people from the Thanban Chaung Ward and 15 families from the camp were evacuated to temporary sites. On 18 August, the 15 families returned to Kyauk Ta Lone IDP camp after water levels receded. Humanitarian partners will repair the damage caused by the heavy rain in this IDP camp, including to water and sanitation facilities.

AFGHANISTAN

Heavy rains and flash floods were reported in several provinces across the eastern, southern, south-eastern, and central regions of Afghanistan. Between 11 and 15 August, flash floods reportedly killed 41 people, damaged or destroyed 790 homes, and affected more than 3,720 households. Nangarhar is the most affected province, accounting for almost two-thirds (2,400) of all families affected, followed by Paktya (450), Logar (250), Maidan Wardak (190), Khost (150), Laghman (128) and Paktika (100) provinces. The floods have destroyed crops, agricultural land, and local infrastructure, with floods reportedly cutting off access along several roads, including the Charikar – Bamyan and Terapass – Gardez highways in the central region. Inter-agency assessments are ongoing. Families assessed to date report needing emergency shelter, non-food items, food and water, sanitation, health and hygiene support as an immediate priority.

LAO PDR

Following Tropical Storm Mulan, heavy rains and floods were reported on 6-18 August in 9 provinces, 29 districts, and 223 villages, affecting an estimated 40,000 people. At least 540 houses were partially damaged, over 8,500 hectares of agricultural land was affected, and 14 bridges were damaged. The Provincial of Disaster Management Committees in affected areas continue to collect information on damages and losses.