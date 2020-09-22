Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 September 2020)

VIETNAM AND THAILAND

Tropical Storm Noul travelled west over the South China Sea towards central Vietnam and made landfall on 18 September, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and causing floods. While moving inland over eastern Thailand, Noul weakened into a tropical depression the following day. According to Government authorities, two people have been killed and over 2,400 houses have been partially damaged in Vietnam, while one person died and more than 1,900 households have been affected in Thailand as of 21 September. The situation is improving as waters are receding in the affected areas. In Vietnam and Thailand, provincial authorities with support from the Red Cross and local organizations are providing relief items to assist affected residents.

MYANMAR

The unabated conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army in Rakhine and Chin states continues to result in civilian casualties and displacement. Between 11 and 16 September, one civilian was reportedly killed and seven civilians, including a 6‑year‑old child, were injured due to artillery shelling and gunfire in Rathedaung and Kyauktaw townships.

According to local sources, some 3,000 people have fled their homes as clashes escalated in Rathedaung between 15 and 16 September. In addition, a woman was reportedly killed in a landmine explosion in Paletwa Township in Chin State on 12 September.

PAKISTAN

Monsoon rains continue to affect several provinces since mid-June and so far have resulted in the death of 400 people, over 390 people injured, and more than 217,000 houses being partially or completed damaged. Sindh Province remains the most affected area, where over 68,000 people are currently displaced in relief camps. The United Nations Provincial Program Team, upon the request of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, is conducting Rapid Need Assessments in nine districts, while the Government, together with UN agencies and international and local NGOs, is providing assistance and relief items, including non-food items and shelter material, food packages, water and sanitation equipment, and hygiene kits.

INDONESIA

Flashfloods hit Sukabumi District in West Java following torrential rains on 21 September. According to local Government, at least 12 houses were washed away, and 85 houses were inundated and sustained varying degrees of damage.

Three people are missing and 971 people are displaced, according to media reports. The local Government has mobilized rapid response teams to conduct assessments and provide immediate assistance in the form of food, water, and clothing to affected households.