Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (13 - 19 September 2022)

PAKISTAN

Nearly 2 million houses have been impacted by the devasted floods as of 19 September, with 1.17 million houses partially destroyed and 7.8 million fully destroyed. In addition, some 12,700 km of roads were damaged, and more than 370 bridges were partially damaged or destroyed. In total, 1,559 people have died, and 12,850 have suffered injuries due to the devastating floods. Preliminary estimates based on currently available data indicate that around 7.6 million people may be temporarily displaced. An estimated 973,632 livestock have died as a result of weeks of flooding. The Government has declared 81 districts across Balochistan (32), Sindh (23) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (17), GB (6), and Punjab (3) as calamity hit. Government-led assessments supported by the UN and NGOs are being conducted in the affected provinces and regions with results expected in the coming weeks. UN agencies together with humanitarian partners are supporting the Government and have scaled up assistance in the areas of food, medicines, health, water, sanitation, and essential supplies and non-food items.

MYANMAR

In Rakhine, the security situation remains volatile due to renewed fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and Arakan Army (AA). Related movement restrictions and security measures have been imposed including curfews, searches, and arrests in several townships. Fighting, including airstrikes, has been reported along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Maungdaw township. On 15 September, the de facto authorities told humanitarian agencies to suspend assistance and programmes in six townships in Rakhine State. Advocacy efforts continue for safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian actors and assistance. In Sagaing and southern Shan, fighting has continued over recent days prompting fresh displacement. In the Southeast, conflict was also reported between the MAF and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) in Loikaw township in Kayah, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement. Many of those affected had already been displaced since March 2022 due to earlier conflict.

SRI LANKA

The Humanitarian Country Team continues to support the Government response to the ongoing economic crisis. The country is facing the worst economic crisis since independence, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrinking 8.4 percent in the April-June period compared with the same period last year. As of 15 September, over 1 million people in need across all 25 districts have been reached with humanitarian assistance. Through the provision of essential medicines and supplies to health facilities, over 660,000 people were able to benefit from improved access to healthcare. Partners were also able to disburse over US$ 2.2 million of cash assistance and reach over 102,000 people with in-kind food assistance. Other life-saving initiatives are being rolled out across the sectors of food security, agriculture, nutrition, water, protection, education, and health to address urgent needs.

JAPAN

Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, made its initial landfall in southern Kyushu, the southernmost island of mainland Japan on 18 September. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest alert of Level 5, calling for millions of people to evacuate. As of the time of reporting, Nanmadol left 2 dead and 122 injured. Public transportation has been disrupted temporarily across wide areas but is being restored one after another after the passage of the typhoon. Over 140,000 households are reported temporarily without power across the country.

INDONESIA

Between 13-18 September 2022, floods on Kalimantan Island and in the western parts of the country inundated some 8,300 houses and temporarily displaced 36,000 people. Although no fatalities were reported, the floods have damaged dozens of houses and hundreds of hectares of rice and agriculture crops. Local authorities have responded to the need of affected people.