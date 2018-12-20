Army hands over homes, shops to affected families of Awaran earthquake

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) has said that Pakistan Army handed over homes and shops of a model village in Mashkai District Awaran among families who got displaced due to Earthquake in 2013, on Wednesday.

Military media wing issued a press release; it said that Model Village has all basic amenities including School, Market, Water Supply system and Solar Based electricity.

This mega project has been built on a self-help basis by the army in a short span of six months. Locals showed complete satisfaction over the efforts of Army for peace and stability and socio-economic development in the area.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa handed over the keys to the allottees.