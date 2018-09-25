Anti-polio, Vitamin-A campaign to begin today

PESHAWAR: Anti-polio campaign in Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start on Monday September 24, 2018 under the supervision and security provided by Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers and security forces.

Three days anti-polio campaign will continue from September 24, 2018 to September 26, 2018 which will be followed by catch up of missed children.

However, in District Khyber, North Waziristan and South Waziristan five days anti-polio campaign will be conducted from September 24, 2018 to September 28th, 2018 followed by catch up of missed children.

In the entire Tribal Districts, 913193 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated with oral polio vaccine by total of 3971 teams, comprising 3666 mobile teams, 216 fixed teams and 89 transit teams.

Teams will also be administering vitamin-A capsules to total of 829997 children. Of these, Blue Vitamin-A capsules will be administered to 92222 children between the ages of 6 months to 11 months and Red Vitamin-A capsules will be administered to 737775 children between the ages of 12 months to 59 months.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tribal Districts Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that “vaccination of children crossing into tribal districts, in polio high risk areas, is our priority to prevent polio virus from entering Tribal Districts”.

Wild polio virus has been found in Bajaur through environmental sampling. EOC Coordinator has urged the teams to vaccinate every child coming into Bajaur and all the tribal districts. He committed that all the teams will go beyond the call of duty to implement the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) activities for polio eradication.

Mehmood Aslam said “no case emerged in tribal districts for around 26 months which is due to cooperation of parents/caregivers, relentless efforts of frontline workers, support of partners and commitment of higher echelons. But these efforts need persistence to stop virus from circulating in remaining few pockets of Tribal Districts for polio eradication.”

Focal person EOC Fata Dr. Nadeem requested the parents to cooperate with polio workers and administered polio drops to their children, adding that be part of making history by complete eradication of polio and stopping its transmission in Tribal Districts”.

He emphasized that “we need to maintain performance with same determination and diligence until eradication is achieved.”

EOC KP TD has been advised to ensure vaccination of every child. Tribal Districts have completed two years without any polio case in the region on July 27th, 2018.

Furthermore Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator EOC Abid Wazir said that the province has made tremendous progress in the fight against polio and emphasized the need for immunization in every round of anti-polio drive till the circulation of the virus stops and all children were protected from lifelong disability.

He said that virus was circulating in Pakistan and Afghanistan and it will not stop unless we reach every child in every round of campaign.

Abid Wazir urged media to educate people about the significance of the vaccination which was the only solution for defeating the virus that was at large looking for the unvaccinated children with weak gut immunity. He said that the polio virus travels from one place to another and even travels from one country to another and was therefore a threat to all children.

Referring to the recent positive polio case in Charsadda, he said that although it was a sad news as it tells us about virus circulation in the environment but on the other hand it also showed success of vaccination as the child hit by virus has no weakness or disability.

It is pertinent to mention here that first polio case of the province is reported from Charsadda district while three others are reported from Dukki Baluchistan in 2018 so far.