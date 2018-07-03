Anti-polio drive in Tribal districts and Sub-divisions launches

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: Special three days anti polio campaign in selected tribal districts and sub-divisions started from Monday (Today) on July 2, 2018, under the supervision and security provided by Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Health Officials and Security Agencies.

As per the press release issued by the Emergency Operations Center(EOC) Tribal Districts and sub-divisions the three days anti polio campaign would be the first campaign launched after KP-FATA merger which would continue from July 2, 2018 to July 4, 2018, followed by catch up of missed children and surveillance in all the Tribal Districts and Subdivisions except Orakzai and Kurram.

Total of 837221 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated with oral polio vaccine by 3771 teams, comprising 3497 mobile teams, 192 fixed teams’ and 82 transit teams.

Coordinator Tribal Districts and Subdivisions Mahmood Aslam Khan said “we are about to cover the last mile and inches away from polio eradication which needs unprecedented labors, zeal and commitment of field workers and broader support from parents and caregivers”.

He said “Tribal Districts and Subdivisions are achieving the highest level of performance and incredible progress has been made during past couple of years but rooting out polio from the region would only be possible with continued efforts of field worker, partners, administration and security agencies as demonstrated in past years”.

He advised EOC Team to focus on vaccinating persistently missed children and especially children on the move.

He emphasized that “high risk mobile population and particularly target mobile population crossing borders should be focused and every child must be immunized”.

It is to be mentioned here that the Tribal Districts and Subdivisions are without a confirmed polio case for the last 23 months and the last polio case in the region was reported on July 27th, 2016 from District South Waziristan.

In a recently concluded Technical Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting high level international experts have highly appreciated the performance of Tribal Regions and Sub-divisions, particularly the innovation brought out by Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and District Polio Control Room (DPCRs) for reaching every child.