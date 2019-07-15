15 Jul 2019

Anti-polio drive begins in KP on Monday

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 14 Jul 2019 View Original

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A four-day anti-polio campaign will begin in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The districts where the campaign will be launched include Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur, said Provincial Health Department.

More than six-hundred thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken for the security of polio teams.

Earlier, the focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on polio eradication, Babar Atta said that currently there are 32 polio cases in Pakistan.

He said when the anti-polio drive was started in 1994, the number of paralyzed children was 22,000, which has decreased to 32 today.

In 90 per cent of polio cases, it was revealed that the affected children were said to be vaccinated, however, when the result of blood tests ascertained that the kids were not vaccinated, Atta said.

The spokesperson called for more awareness among people about the crippling disease and its prevention.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.