Anti-polio drive begins in KP on Monday

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A four-day anti-polio campaign will begin in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The districts where the campaign will be launched include Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur, said Provincial Health Department.

More than six-hundred thousand children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken for the security of polio teams.

Earlier, the focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on polio eradication, Babar Atta said that currently there are 32 polio cases in Pakistan.

He said when the anti-polio drive was started in 1994, the number of paralyzed children was 22,000, which has decreased to 32 today.

In 90 per cent of polio cases, it was revealed that the affected children were said to be vaccinated, however, when the result of blood tests ascertained that the kids were not vaccinated, Atta said.

The spokesperson called for more awareness among people about the crippling disease and its prevention.