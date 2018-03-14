Anti-Polio campaign continues

PESHAWAR: A five-day anti-polio campaign continued on Tuesday in eight districts of Punjab and three-day in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to health officials, polio eradication teams are visiting door-to-door to administer anti polio drops to children below the age of five years. In Punjab, 17,000 polio teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to children in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura districts.

In KP, 19,500 teams have been constituted for immunization in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

Polio teams are also be available at railway stations, bus stands, public places and Afghan Refugees camps to ensure administering of anti-polio drops to every child. Strict security measures have been taken to ensure protection of the polio teams.