11 Nov 2019

Anti-polio campaign to boost immunity

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original

Updated statement following earlier statement by the Honorable Minister of Health, Pakistan Dr Zafar Mirza on 7th November 2019, confirming the detection of type 2 vaccine derived poliovirus (VDPV2) through the disease surveillance system in Pakistan:

Pakistan has detected an outbreak of polio but this outbreak is not wild poliovirus, it is VDPV2. The outbreak has paralyzed 7 children in northern Pakistan in areas with weak routine immunization coverage. Countries like China, Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya and several other African countries have also faced outbreaks of this virus strain in recent times. Pakistan has successful experience of dealing with such outbreaks in the past and had not detected this strain of virus for more than two years.

Following the detection in July 2019, the Pakistan Polio program has undertaken extensive and detailed investigations to fully understand the characteristics of the virus as well as the associated risks to our children. Whereas such investigations take time and are still ongoing, the program had already initiated concrete steps to protect children in areas of virus detection. Immediately after detection of cVDPV2, an IPV round was conducted covering more than 180,000 children to quickly boost immunity. In the meanwhile, specific vaccine needed for the response was also managed from global pools.

Based on the current risk assessment, the programme will commence a special vaccination campaign from November 11, 2019 in 11 districts of northern Pakistan (Haripur, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagrtm, Shangla, Torgar, Kohistan, Diamer, Gilgit) as well as the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Proceeding in a phased manner, over 2.5 million children up to 5 years of age will be vaccinated through special door to door campaigns during next two weeks.

Circulating VDPV2 primarily occur in under-immunized communities and the recent outbreak underscores the importance of strong surveillance systems and the need to reach children everywhere, every time with polio vaccines. Vaccines remain the most cost effective tool for preventing the morbidity and mortality associated with multiple killer diseases including Polio. Pakistan’s Polio eradication programme is therefore, coordinating closely with EPI to ensure all children receive essential vaccinations in timely manner.

A healthy future for the children of Pakistan remains the top priority of all segments of the society. Parents are requested to ensure that every child under 5 years of age is vaccinated during upcoming rounds, even if they have been previously vaccinated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.