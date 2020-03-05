Another polio case surfaces in Shikarpur

F.P. Report

SHIKARPUR: One more polio case has been reported in Shikarpur district of Sindh province on Wednesday where two and a half year girl was found positive for the disease.

According to district health officer (DHO), blood sample of two and a half year girl was sent to Islamabad 15 days ago and the result shows that she is affected by polio virus.

On the other hand, father of the affected girl said that she had been given polio vaccination drops regularly.