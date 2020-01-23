23 Jan 2020

Another polio case surfaces in Chaman

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: A new polio case has been reported on Wednesday in Qila Abdullah, Chaman, taking the tally to five in the area.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio was reported in Habib Zai, UC of Qila Abdullah in Chaman.

The authorities said a 18-month old baby girl was diagnosed with the crippling disease. T

he Health Ministry officials said the parents of the affected girl denied administering anti-polio drops during the campaigns against the virus.

Almost 80 per cent of the parents deny adminstering anti-polio drops to their children in UC Habib Zai of Qila Abdullah in Chaman, said the Health Ministry officials.

Earlier this month, five new cases of the crippling disease had been reported from various parts of the the country, two each from Sindh and Balochistan and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cases of the crippling disease were reported in Qamber-Shahdadkot, Mirpur Khas in Sindh, Jaffarabad and Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan and Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The number of polio cases in Pakistan has reached to 129 with this fresh reported cases.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.