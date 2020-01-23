Another polio case surfaces in Chaman

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: A new polio case has been reported on Wednesday in Qila Abdullah, Chaman, taking the tally to five in the area.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio was reported in Habib Zai, UC of Qila Abdullah in Chaman.

The authorities said a 18-month old baby girl was diagnosed with the crippling disease. T

he Health Ministry officials said the parents of the affected girl denied administering anti-polio drops during the campaigns against the virus.

Almost 80 per cent of the parents deny adminstering anti-polio drops to their children in UC Habib Zai of Qila Abdullah in Chaman, said the Health Ministry officials.

Earlier this month, five new cases of the crippling disease had been reported from various parts of the the country, two each from Sindh and Balochistan and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cases of the crippling disease were reported in Qamber-Shahdadkot, Mirpur Khas in Sindh, Jaffarabad and Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan and Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The number of polio cases in Pakistan has reached to 129 with this fresh reported cases.