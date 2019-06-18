18 Jun 2019

Another polio case surfaces in Bannu

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 17 Jun 2019

ISLAMABAD: Another polio case was reported in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Health Ministry, the poliovirus had been confirmed in a 1.5-year-old boy in Bannu area of KP, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 24 this year.

Reports added that samples of the child were sent for tests on May 31.

It is worthy to note here that Poliovirus is creating havoc in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The virus has been eliminated from the rest of the countries of the world.

The total number for the current year cases has jumped to 24 in Pakistan, out of which, 11 cases were reported in KP, seven in tribal districts and three each in Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The extensive environmental surveillance established by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme in previous months detected the polio virus in sewage of twelve cities.

According to result shared by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the presence of virus was confirmed in sewage samples collected in March 2019 from cities of Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Bannu, Waziristan, Hyderabad, Kambar and Sukkur.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

