31 Jan 2020

Another polio case surfaced in Larkana

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original

F.P. Report

LARKANA: One more polio case has been reported in Rato Dero area of Larkana in Sindh province on Wednesday raising the number of cases to two this year.

According to sources, blood samples of 26-month-old Waqar Brohi were sent to laboratory and the result shows that he is affected by polio virus making him the second victim of the disease in Sindh this year.

With the new case, the number of polio cases in the province from January 2019 has increased to 28. It is pertinent to mention here that a total 140 cases of polio were reported in 2019 in the country.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.