Another polio case reported in Balochistan's Nasirabad district

QUETTA: A new polio case has been reported in Balochistan raising this year’s tally to four.

The new case of a seven-year-old boy was reported from Union Council Khuda-i-Dad of tehsil Manjipur of Suhbatpur district in Nasirabad division.

According to provincial health authorities, the sample was collected on Feb 12 which has now been confirmed.

They said the latest victim had received seven doses of polio vaccine. Last year, 12 cases had been reported in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2020