Another polio case found

KARACHI: One more polio case was reported from Khairpur district on Tuesday, taking this year’s tally for Sindh to 15 and the countrywide figure to 41.

According to an official, the latest case was detected in Kingri Tehsil’s Ahmedpur union council. The infected child, a 14-month-old boy, is the son of a labourer. Last year, 146 cases were recorded across the country, a sharp rise from only 12 the previous year.