Another child crippled for life as Tank gets second polio case of 2020

Peshawar: A 36 months old female child is crippled for life as second polio case of the year has been reported from union council Khesarai, Tehsil Jandola of district Tank, taking total provincial case count to 13 in 2020.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) lab report, stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case has been collected from the 36 months old female and were tested positive for poliomyelitis.

The medical history of the affected child shows that she was zero doze and has a travel history to shadikhel area in district Lakki Marwat. She belongs to a poor family and the family is refusal to essential immunization including polio.

Commenting on the reporting of new polio case from the province, Provincial EOC Coordinator has reiterated that vaccination in every round of polio campaign along with essential immunization is the only solution.

He said that misconceptions and demand- based refusal was the biggest cause of continuous virus circulation and rising polio cases in the province.

“Polio is communicable disease and survive in human gut for which vaccination at regular interval was vital to boost immunity of children against the crippling disease”, he added.

He held an appeal to the parents to pay no heed to propaganda and ensure two drops of polio to their children in every campaign as their social and religious obligation and help the government eradicate the vaccine preventable disease from its soil.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of polio cases have soared to 13 in the province and 27 in the country in 2020 so far.