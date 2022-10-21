AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Floods in Pakistan (19 October 2022)

On 26 September, AMDA’s Japanese coordinator paid a visit to the head office of NRSP (National Rural Support Programme) in Hyderabad, Sindh Province, to discuss aid work in response to the severe flooding that devastated Pakistan. NRSP has worked with AMDA on a number of occasions over the years.

According to an NRSP official, Sindh suffered the heaviest damage in the country, leaving 747 people killed, 8,422 people injured, and 11.9 million people affected (of which about 7.2 million were displaced).

The death toll amounts to almost half of all casualties, and the number of the injured was the highest of all regions. While around 2.2 million buildings were damaged, the flooding posed a grave threat to cattle as well.

With NRSP staff, the AMDA coordinator visited affected communities in Tando Allahyar and Mirpur Khas (both in the province) from the 26th to 28th to determine the extent of the damage. Through briefings with the Tando Allahyar health officials and the NRSP Mirupur Khas branch staff, it was learned that although malaria had been spreading in each area, exact numbers of the infected were yet to be known for the large-scale infection.

The coordinator also identified that many of the affected had been taking shelter in makeshift tents set up by the roadsides since their houses were washed away. As there was a need for mosquito nets, the coordinator donated them to 150 households in a village in Tando Allahyar on the 28th. This was made possible thanks to NRSP’s assistance.

Later that day, the coordinator met Dr. Shoaib Baqai of the Baqai Foundation, who also heads AMDA Pakistan. According to Dr. Baqai, the foundation was conducting medical relief with its own relief team on a bi-weekly basis in Sindh, organizing mobile clinic services and item distribution efforts.

On the 29th, the coordinator visited severely affected communities in Thatta (also in Sindh) with staff from Hamdard Foundation, another long-time AMDA counterpart. Many residents along the Indus River were said to have lost their houses because the flood water washed them away.

In one district in which the coordinator visited based on the information provided by local rangers and police that escorted him, it seemed not enough assistance had reached the area because it was located far away from the main road. Accordingly, AMDA and Hamdard jointly provided food items (which included flour, rice, and beans) to 150 local families. The foodstuffs were procured locally to help benefit the regional economy.

After his stint, the coordinator said, “It is important to see what is happening in reality in Pakistan, and consider what each of us can do to help those in need.” Although the aid work has come to completion, AMDA will stay in touch with local partners to keep an eye on the situation.