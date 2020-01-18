Alarming winter weather causes widespread distress in Pakistan

Heavy snowfall, avalanches and freezing temperatures are causing catastrophic conditions in historically warm and ill-equipped areas in Pakistan. Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir have been particularly devastated by the extreme winter weather.

The current death toll is 92 with many more injured. This number is likely to increase over the next few days as temperatures are forecasted to stay below zero degrees.

Treacherous winter conditions

Balochistan, which is accustomed to warm, arid weather conditions, is experiencing the worst snowfall in twenty years, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Islamic Relief is responding in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Balochistan

The biggest challenge to rescue and relief efforts is access as heavy snowfall has blocked roads.

Islamic Relief is one of the few international aid agencies working in the worst affected areas of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. We are currently providing support to district authorities and are closely monitoring the situation.

We have also mobilised disaster response teams and started preparations with local vendors for food supplies. In the coming days we aim to meet urgent needs by providing affected people with temporary shelter, hygiene kits and safe drinking water.

In Balochistan, we have mobilised team members and volunteers to establish how we can best help. We have also sent vehicles to the worst affected areas to assist the PDMA in their rescue and relief efforts.