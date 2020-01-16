16 Jan 2020

AJK landslides death toll rises to 69 as search and rescue efforts continue

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original

By Tariq Naqash | Fahad Chaudhry | Imtiaz Ali Taj | Ghalib Nihad

The death toll from snow-related incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) rose to 69 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of casualties from weather-related incidents across the country to 98.

According to Neelum Valley Deputy Commissioner Raja Shahid Mehmood, the deaths were reported from villages in the mountainous areas of Dhakki and Chaknar located along the Line of Control.

Mehmood added that the number of injured persons had also risen to 94.

Further, two more deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after a two-and-a-half-year-old boy and a young girl were killed in an avalanche, said the provincial disaster management authority.

The authority added that three others were also injured after a house collapsed. In addition, at least 80 livestock animals were killed in a similar incident, the authority said.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue efforts are currently underway in Neelum Valley. On the directives of the prime minister, helicopters will distribute rations, blankets, medicines and other supplies to residents of the valley on Wednesday, officials said.

In Balochistan, the death toll remains unchanged at 20. However, dozens have been injured during the past four days in the wake of unprecedented snowfall in the region, said officials from the provincial disaster management authority.

Work is also under way in the province to restore road operations. Officials said that the Quetta-Karachi highway and the Quetta-Iran highway have been opened for light traffic for the time being.

No end in sight

On Tuesday, avalanches continued to sweep through Neelum Valley swallowing whole hundreds of buildings and killing dozens of residents. In response to this, the country’s top civil and military leadership directed relevant authorities to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

Majority of the deaths from the current spell of a westerly wave weather system across the country have been reported from AJK, followed by Balochistan.

Officials had said the figure could further go up as some areas in Azad Kashmir were still inaccessible due to heavy snowfall, while weather pundits forecast another spell of snowfall starting on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in AJK and Balochistan and had directed the concerned officials to extend assistance to the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.