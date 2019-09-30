Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government has decided to start an ambitious agriculture emergency programme from next month by implementing projects of water conservation and augmentation, increasing production of cereal crops and oil seeds, facilitate enterprises of live stock and poultry farming. The province is dependent on supplies of wheat flour, rice, pulses, fruits and vegetables from Punjab and Sindh. But development of agriculture has always remained at the bottom of priorities. Because of water scarcity 1.8 million acres cultivable land is yet to be brought under extensive cultivation of crops and fruit orchards.

The launching of big water conservation projects like Chishma Right Bank Canal Project (CRBC) and KurranmTangi dam can serve as big leap forward in bringing vast tracts of fertile agriculture land in the rain-fed areas of southern districts. In the previous PTI provincial government there was a loud talk of starting work on the CRBC lift irrigation scheme at a cost of Rs. 120 billion. But the priorities were changed and non-productive BRT was given preference. Likewise, the construction of small dams for storing rain and flash flood water for irrigation and drinking purposes were put on the backburner. In the southern districts of the province there are dozens of potential sites of such small dams each of which can cost less than 5 million rupees but can store water for thousands of acres of land. It would have also brought up water table which is going down in these areas.

Installation of solar tube wells is another most economical method of water availability for agriculture lands. In the previous PTI provincial government a programme of installing solar irrigation tube wells had been intiated but it could not yield collective benefit to the community as a whole. For example, political consideration was given preference while installing solar tube wells in Zakhel and Adezai areas of TappaMomand. Solar tube wells were installed for 8 Kanal and 12 Kanal land holders instead of feeding the available water channels to benefit large number of small farmers. Community welfare should reign supreme in the projects of agriculture development

Majority of farmers in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa own small and subsistence land holdings. They cannot afford purchase of genetically modified hybrid seeds that are imported from advanced countries. Funding to the agriculture research centers has greatly squeezed and high yield hybrid varieties of seeds are not evolved in the province despite the existence of research centers and know how available there. The agriculture and fruits research centers need to be made fully functional to ensure production of better varieties of seeds for different crops and sapling of fruit trees. The price of fertilizers has gone out of the purchasing power of farmers. Agriculture is no longer a profitable enterprise.

Livestock and poultry farming are non-existent in the province due to lack of monetary and marketing incentives. The price of chicken has abnormally gone up due to sharp decline in supply. Poultry farming needs encouragement both at micro and macro levels by providing easy credit to the interested entrepreneurs who are keen to invest in this economical but at the same time profitable enterprise.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa can get an edge in the production of delicious varieties of fish. The agriculture package which has been approved by the federal government include fisheries one of the major components. Both the federal and provincial government can agree on a viable plan of fisheries promotion. Hopefully during the tenure of present provincial government, agriculture development will get top priority to make the province self-reliant in the production of wheat, rice and other food commodities.