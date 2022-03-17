Advocacy strategy: Pakistan polio eradication initiative 2021-2022

1. Introduction

Advocacy in communication terms can involve a range of activities but, whatever the context, it is not a one-off event; advocacy is a sustained effort to achieve an enabling environment. The Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) advocacy element, distinct from awareness-raising, is being refined to focus on mobilising public figures and expanding long-term public and private partnerships to embed widespread effort in support of the eradication goal and in line with 2019 recommendations to focus on sustainability. UNICEF’s definition: Advocacy is the deliberate process, based on demonstrated evidence, to directly and indirectly influence decision makers, stakeholders and relevant audiences to support and implement actions that contribute to the fulfilment of children’s and women’s rights. National Emergency Operations Centre, Concept note: Coalition Building and Partnerships for Polio, re two 2019 Communications Reviews

The PEI has come very close to achieving polio eradication, notably in 2018, but unexpected setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have interfered. While overall polio vaccination coverage is 95% and refusals are less than 1%, some areas show low uptake and increasing refusals. Recognising the importance of communication and advocacy in the effort to achieve polio eradication, the PEI has developed increasingly sophisticated approaches to address the remaining pockets of polio vaccination hesitancy and refusal and their complex and sometimes changing causality.

COVID-19 and the measures to control it have had an impact on advocacy and engagement as they have on all areas of work. Individuals and groups have been increasingly engaged with their own activities, sometimes rating the relative risk of COVID-19 as higher than polio, and have found it difficult to re-engage with the PEI.

Celebrity engagement is highly dependent on the Perception Management Initiative (PMI) so low engagement of the latter has secondary impacts, too.

While event-focused, time-bound engagement has been shown to be of limited value, it seems formalised relationships are more likely to add meaning to individual activities when they form part of a longer-term plan, which would lead to more substantive engagement. Specifically, adjustments to the approach to partnership will be made to become more systematic and thus achieve sustainability as well as the benefits of a wider range of influential voices. This could also help to align advocacy initiatives through different levels of the SEM.