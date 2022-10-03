ADTF (Ageing & Disability Task Force) supporting floods response in Pakistan

Unprecedented torrential rains followed by floods in one-third of Pakistan have caused more than $30 billion in damage. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recorded over 1,600 deaths and more than 12,850 injuries since mid-June, including 579 children killed and over 4,000 children injured. The number of damaged and destroyed houses now exceeds 2 million. Around 23,900 schools, 1,460 health facilities and 13,000 km of roads have also reportedly been damaged. More than 5,000 schools are being used as temporary relief camps. Some 7.9 million people are reportedly displaced, including some 598,000 people living in relief camps. Southern and central Pakistan have been most affected, particularly Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

About one in five (19%) household members over 5 years old experience difficulties in one or more ‘functional domains’. Persons with disabilities, especially people with psychosocial disabilities face heightened risks than other groups. Other intersectional identities like gender, age, refugee status adds further burden of discrimination. They are particularly restricted from accessing services such as health care.

In pre-flood situation, disability has been a barrier to accessing basic health care and employment in Pakistan. Floods expose further social inequities and exacerbate the access to services for people with disability, carers and older people. Though, floods response plan highlights to address priority protection needs including access to support and services for older persons, persons with disabilities but it may depend on the technical capacity of the actors.

The humanitarian response is ongoing under the leadership of the Government of Pakistan. At the technical level, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) facilitate coordination. To support the ISCG, the mission of the Ageing and Disability Task Force is primarily to contributing to promoting and protecting the rights of older people and people with disabilities.

ADTF: key objectives

a) To support data collection and analysis to create evidence on exclusion/inclusion of older people and persons with disabilities in humanitarian response and beyond.

b) To provide technical guidance, good practices and capacity building support to ensure age and disability inclusive humanitarian strategies, policies, and programming.

c) Evidence based advocacy with the government authorities, UN agencies and other humanitarian actors on inclusive humanitarian action.

d) To empower and support the meaningful participation of older people and people with disabilities in the ongoing response and reconstruction.

Members

HelpAge International (secretariat holder) in support of Sightsavers, Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion, CBM, CHEF and STEP etc leading the coordination.

For more details, please contact:

Mr. Anwar Sadat, ADTF Coordinator, anwar.sadat@helpage.org