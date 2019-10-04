04 Oct 2019

ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Emergency Response to people affected by the earthquake in Kashmir - RRF 14/2019

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 04 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (392.22 KB)

Background

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit the country on September 24, 2019. Mirpur and Bimber districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were severely affected with 39 people dead and more than 1,600 injured. The Deputy Commissioner office reported, further confirmed by NDC, the earthquake affected a total of 10,500 families in Mirpur and Bimber alone. In addition to the loss of livelihoods opportunities, the earthquake damaged infrastructure (roads, water supply schemes, power supply etc.), houses and animal shelters especially in the rural areas of these hard-hit districts.

Given their pre-existing vulnerabilities, some groups are more affected including women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities. They not only suffer disproportionately during the disaster but in post-disaster often hardly visible and left out from assistance.

The initial assessments highlight that lack of appropriate shelter for the families whose houses are damaged, unavailability of safe drinking water and essential FI/NFIs, environmental health, and protection of women/girls are among the top needs in the areas. However, given the urgency and resource constraints, CWSA prioritises the provision of tents to the most vulnerable families.

Humanitarian Needs

In total around 1,619 households are fully damaged and the families are forced to take refuge either with their relatives, friends and neighbours or a major portion is living under open sky as they have no other source. NDMA has provided 500 tents and ACTED, Muslim Aid and Islamic Relief have also provided around 500 tents which means there is still gap of 619 tents. Some of the other commitments are also there however there are 7,500 households which are partially damaged and most of these houses are also unhabitable. The residents are not living in these houses due to the fear of further damage particularly in of aftershocks. These families also require immediate shelter support.

In addition to the shelter, drinking water is another priority need of the affected population. Due to the earthquake, the aquifer has been affected and the available water is not drinkable and thus require proper filtration. Though water trucking and bottled water distribution is going on by some local organizations but given the amount of needs, there is a need to do more. Provision of food and health services has also been highlighted as other priority needs by the commissioner office Mirpur.

