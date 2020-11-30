ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Emergency Cash assistance to the vulnerable flood affected families in Sindh – RRF 09/2020

As per assessment report conducted by the One UN Provincial Program Team Sindh, 2.2 million people have been directly or indirectly affected by the monsoon rains with 77,337 houses fully damaged and 137,007 partially damaged. An estimate 1.9 million acres of crops have been affected and 45,961 of livestock were lost. Mirpurkhas is among one of the worst affected districts in the province where huge loss to standing crops, property, livestock and infrastructure has been reported. People have taken refuge on the elevated places due to their damaged or flooded houses. They have reportedly lost food stock, savings and other precious household assets. The areas remained under the impact of drought, locust, COVID-19 which has already weaken their economic and livelihood situation while the recent floods will add up to their miseries.

Community World Service Asia will respond through ACT Alliance’s Rapid Response Fund.

RRF 092020 Pakistan Sindh Floods