ACAPS Briefing Note: Pakistan Floods (31 August 2022)

IMPACT OVERVIEW

Since 14 June, Pakistan has been experiencing an abnormal monsoon rainfall season, close to three times more intense than the past 30-year average. The rains have resulted in uncontrollable urban and flash floods and landslides across the country (IFRC 28/08/2022). As at 29 August, the floods had killed 1,061 people (including almost 360 children), injured 1,575, and affected more than 33 million (equivalent to nearly 15% of the total population) in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir territories (GOP 28/08/2022; BBC 28/08/2022; ECHO 29/08/2022).

Over 99% of the affected population are in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh (GOP 28/08/2022). The priority needs of the affected population include emergency shelter, food, shelter construction materials, mosquito nets, safe drinking water, access to WASH services, and healthcare (IFRC 28/08/2022).

The floods have displaced three million people, for whom the authorities have dedicated around 5,500 schools as temporary shelters. Some displaced people are also sheltering with relatives, but the majority remains in the open (CNN 26/08/2022; OCHA 26/08/2022; IRP 26/08/2022).

As at 28 August, floods had destroyed more than 300,000 houses and damaged around 692,000, with nearly 85% of the damage located in Sindh. The floods had also damaged nearly 3,500km of roads and 150 bridges in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab. Over 727,000 livestock had perished, and around two million acres of crops had been affected (GOP 28/08/2022; OCHA 26/08/2022).

On 25 August, the Pakistani Government announced a state of emergency in response to the f lash floods affecting the country (IFRC 28/08/2022).

On 28 August, Pakistani authorities issued an alert regarding the continued flooding of Tarbela Dam along the Indus River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (GOP 28/08/2022).