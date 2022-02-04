ACAPS Briefing Note: Pakistan Floods (2 February 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• Heavy rainfall, heavy snowfall, and sub-zero temperatures hit Balochistan province between 4–10 January, causing flash floods and landslides. The worstaffected area is the coastal district of Gwadar in southern Balochistan. The highest levels of rainfall recorded were in Pasni (185mm) and Gwadar (121mm) subdistricts (the average rainfall in the district for January is 16mm). The floods and landslides killed at least three people and injured over 300 (NDMC 10/01/2022; Infosects 04/01/2022; Weather Atlas accessed 19/01/2022).

• The Provincial Disaster Management Authority declared an emergency on 5 January in Gwadar and Pasni subdistricts in Gwadar district and Balnigor subdistrict in Kech district (OCHA 11/01/2022). The national army, navy, air force, and coast guard and the provincial government are engaged in relief operations in the districts affected by snow and heavy rain in Balochistan (The Nation 13/01/2022).

• The floods affected over 17,300 people (around 6.5% of the population in Gwadar province) in 41 villages within the Gwadar district and damaged or destroyed more than 500 houses (The Express Tribune 07/01/2022; Census 2017).

• Balochistan is the poorest province in Pakistan, with over 70% of the population living in poverty (nearly twice the national average). This rate is even higher in rural areas (over 84%) (PPAF 13/04/2021). The province is underdeveloped; less than 24% of its population has access to piped water, nearly 25% does not have access to electricity, and less than 7% has access to the internet (Global Data Lab accessed 26/01/2022).