88 dead, 158 injured during Monsoon, says NDMA

SLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its Monsoon daily situation on Tuesday reported 88 persons died, 158 were injured, and 362 houses were damaged due to heavy rains in the country from June 20 to September 14, 2018 here on Tuesday.

According to the report, due to heavy rains and overflow of water channels, gusty winds in various areas of the provinces caused most of the damages of precious lives and property during Monsoon 2018.

The report stated maximum deaths caused in the Punjab province were: 24 males, 2 females and 5 children with a total death toll of 31 while 47 males, 12 females and 13 children, while 72 people were injured and 7 houses partially and one fully damaged.

The deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) were counted less as compared to Punjab where as many as 5 males, 5 females and 12 children died with a total number of 22 causalities, 40 persons were reported to be injured during the monsoon downpours including 12 males, 14 females and 14 children, whereas 182 houses got damaged as 133 partially and 49 completely smashed.

The Balochistan province received two causalities during monsoon including one each male and female. Azad Jammu and Kashmir bore total 21 causalities including 15 male and 5 female and 1 child where 30 injured with 20 males and 10 females reported with 60 houses damaged as 37 partially and 23 fully ruined were reported.

The death toll was the least after Balochistan in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) where only 4 people died including 2 males and females each where one male injured was reported while 43 partially and 57 houses were fully damaged with a total number of 100 houses smashed during monsoon downpours.

The disasters faced by the tribal districts of KPK included 8 children and a male dead where 15 injured including 2 males, 7 females and 6 children while 10 houses partially and 2 fully were damaged during monsoon rains.

Meanwhile the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of KPK provided 50 and that of GB 60 tents respectively in their domains while GBDMA/DDMA provided 250 bags of food items to the disaster victims till date during Monsoon 2018.