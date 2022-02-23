8,000 Pakistanis receive winter supplies

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, February 1, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian nonprofit, recently delivered winter supplies to 8,000 impoverished Pakistanis in three districts impacted by winter weather.

Coats, blankets, shoes, gloves and shawls were distributed to locals in the Sujawal District in Sindh Province, Manshera District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Harnai District in Quetta. High levels of poverty in these areas leave many people vulnerable to frigid temperatures, according to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal.

“Some of the families we reach live in mountainous, snowy regions where it is difficult to access winter supplies and other items they may need,” Sohail said. “These supplies came in time to help them stay warm.”

Poverty rates were improving in Pakistan prior to the pandemic, but the global health crisis has since sent 2 million more Pakistanis below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Many live in areas affected by climate crises and weather emergencies such as monsoons and earthquakes. Heavy snowfall was responsible for more than 20 deaths in Pakistan last month alone.

Baitulmaal provides food, water, medicine, healthcare, educational support and other aid to people in Pakistan. If you would like to learn more or contribute to these programs at Baitulmaal, please visit their website at baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian nonprofit that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.