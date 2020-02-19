75 polio cases reported in 2019 with Bannu, Lakki Marwat topping the list: PA told

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair was informed on Tuesday that total 75 polio cases have been reported in the province during 2019 as against eight cases reported in 2018.

To a question of Sirajuddin of JI during question hour, the house was informed that Bannu and Lakki Marwat topped the list of polio cases with 24 each followed by eight in North Waziristan, seven in Torgher, two each in DI Khan, Tank and Hangu and one each in Shangla, Charsadda, Swabi, Khyber, Bajaur and South Waziristan district.

To another question of Siraj-ud-din about unavailability of anti rabies and anti snake venom the house was told the house was told that there is no such shortage of these life saving vaccines. Recruitment process in police department would be carried out through Accredited Testing Agency and KP Public Services Commission.

Similarly, in other reply house was informed that Peshawar city is facing grave traffic issues due to BRT mega project. An additional deployment of about 800 traffic officials has also been made at BRT construction sites to mitigate traffic issues.

To a query of Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP, the house was told as per PMDC code of ethics 2002 the doctor can do private practice, however the doctors working in management cadre cannot perform private practice.

The government agreed admitted that no legislation could be enacted for determining the fee structures of doctors practicing in private clinics

In a written reply to the question of Humera Khatoon of JI, house was informed that Rs179649000 has been spent over sports competition held in Peshawar in which 7020 players took participation.

In written reply to the question of Rehana Ismail of MMA informed that that there were total 26 hair transplants centers in the province among which eight were registered and notices were served to remaining 17 illegal hair transplant centers.