4.8m kids to be vaccinated in anti measles drive from 15th

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Provincial Health Department KP has decided to launch 12 days anti measles drive from October 15-27 across the province as the epidemic has attained alarming shape after over ten thousands suspected cases of the disease were reported in the health facilities of the province.

The preparations to eliminate measles from the province are in the final stages, said Director EPI Dr. Akram Shah while addressing an orientation workshop on Role of Media in elimination of Measles (SIA- Supplementary Immunization Activity) here on Thursday. Measles Risk Assessment carried out in 2017-18 revealed 98 percent Khyber Pakthunkhwa is at high risk, the media was informed by the experts on the occasion.

The peak periods when this disease likely to spread is March-May and September-November. Throat infections, running nose, temperature and eyes pain are some of the symptoms of the disease. Around 4.8 million children up to the age of 09-59 months would be vaccinated in the drive all over the province through fixed centres, mobile and outreach teams.

As many as 5300 teams have been constituted for the purpose which will vaccinate 4.8 million children up to the age of five. The deadline for elimination of measles from five regions identified by WHO is 2020. The increasing number of cases in the province has necessitated the launching of a full fledge campaign against measles to overcome the epidemic before it reaches alarming situation.

The media was informed that 28243 suspected cases of measles have been reported all over the country of which 10564 were reported in the KP till June 18. It merits a mention here that 85 percent suspected cases of measles involved children below the age of five. In 2017, 22356 suspected cases were reported in the country. As many as 246 children died in various health facilities of the province in 2018 due to measles related complications.

Huma Nayab EPI Communication Coordinator on Health and Education and Miss Zeenath Communication officer EPI briefed the media men about the objectives and scope of the orientation session. Senior Journalist Safiullah Gul gave presentation on the role of media personnel in creating awareness and objective reporting on the health related matters.

Dr. Akram Shah urged the news men to cooperate with the health department and the EPI for the success of the upcoming campaign against measles in the province. Objective of the today’s session is to make media partners in this drive along with the health officials. Its a community driven program and to provide you people a plate form for sharing experiences about this deadly disease.0 Huma Nayab said that scope of this orientation is to promote health and vaccination importance against this deadly disease, and to create awareness among the people against it.