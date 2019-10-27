43 new dengue cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The health authorities on Friday confirmed that as many as 43 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Unit the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,189. The officials said that 14 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar while 29 cases were detected from other areas in the province.

The DRU further said that 136 dengue patients were under treatment in various hospitals in the province. The authorities further said that 6,053 patients of mosquito-borne fever have been discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment.

Earlier in the day, Mosquito-borne disease dengue continued to play havoc with the lives of citizens as 310 new cases had been reported in last 24 hours in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

According to Dengue Surveillance Cell (DSC), the count of dengue cases in Karachi in October had reached to 4294, while the mosquito-borne disease had claimed 23 lives.

In Sindh overall count of the dengue patients had reached to 7808, health officials said in latest report.