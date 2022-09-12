3rd Kindness Train on the Road

Türkiye continues to offer its helping hand to Pakistan where tens of millions of people are suffering due to floods.

The “Third Kindness Train” carrying humanitarian aid packages prepared by nongovernmental organizations under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) affiliated to the Ministry of Interior Affairs is sent from Ankara to flood hit Pakistan.

As of 06.09.2022, total of 11 planes, 3 Kindness Trains and trucks are sent to Pakistan under the coordination of AFAD:

19.055 family tents,

47.631 food packages and cleaning materials 44.637 food baskets, 2.994 baby formula boxes and hygiene sets

38.796 blankets, beds, pillows etc.

5.040 kitchen sets

9.009 clothes and carpets

586.572 medical equipment

50 motor boats are delivered to Pakistan

Meanwhile, total of 22 Turkish aid workers, 11 of them being AFAD personnel, a 3 member health team and 8 NGO representatives headed by Deputy Head of AFAD Hamza Taşdelen are in Pakistan in order to coordinate the distribution of humanitarian aid materials and help local teams to install tent cities.

Previously, under the coordination of AFAD, 1st Kindness Train carrying tents and humanitarian aid materials was sent on 30.08.2022 and 2nd Kindness Train was sent on 01.09.2022.

It is expected that the 4th Kindness Train will leave from Ankara Train Station on 09.09.2022.