12 Nov 2019

37 fresh dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

PESHAWAR: Around 37 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 6917.

According to a press release issued by the Dengue Response Unit issued, out of 37 new cases, six were reported in Peshawar while 31 from other cities of province.

Around 36 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till the date is 6881.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi today (Monday) where he announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail announced that anti-dengue spray will be carried out across the metropolis while camps are being established to conduct a free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He said that companies are stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail said that the citizens have been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease. The governor said that he has also requested the federal government to establish two anti-dengue camps at the venue of the opposition’s sit-in in Islamabad.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases had jumped to 11,520 in Sindh with the recent increase of 231 cases in the port city.

The death toll has jumped to 30 this year in Karachi.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.