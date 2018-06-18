18 Jun 2018

3 young brothers killed in Zhob landslide

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 17 Jun 2018 View Original

By Hafeezullah Sherani | Updated June 17, 2018

Three young brothers were killed and their father and another brother injured during a landsliding incident in Balochistan's Zhob district on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The incident happened at a hilly tourist spot Silyazzai, where the ill-fated family of Rahmatullah Safi had come to enjoy Eid holidays.

Rahmatullah Safi, a freelance photographer who is also contesting upcoming general elections on a provincial assembly seat, and his four sons were visiting the picnic spot when the landsliding occurred, his brother Naseebullah Safi told DawnNewsTV.

Area residents, as well as picnickers present on the spot, rushed to rescue the ill-fated family but could manage to recover only Safi and his eldest son from the debris. The two were shifted to DHQ hospital Zhob for treatment.

Subsequently, the bodies of Najeebullah, Raza Gul and Mohibullah were recovered. The ages of the deceased brothers were 8, 10 and 13, Naseebullah Safi said. The doctors at the hospital pronounced the injured out of danger.

