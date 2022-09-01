$3 Million ADB Grant to Support Pakistan’s Flood Response

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN (31 August 2022) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $3 million grant to support the Government of Pakistan’s emergency relief efforts amid widespread floods across the country.

The grant, financed from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), will help fund the immediate purchase of food supplies, tents, and other relief goods to support flood victims across the country. APDRF is a special fund designed to fast-track grants to ADB developing member countries affected by disasters triggered by natural hazards.

“ADB stands with the people of Pakistan during these difficult times,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “We are committed to working with the government and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the devastating impact of this natural disaster and provide immediate relief to affected families.”

“Our team is also helping to assess the damage caused by floods to draw up plans to support longer term rehabilitation efforts and strengthen communities’ climate resilience,” ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye said.

Heavy rains across Pakistan have triggered flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts. In July, the country received more than 60% of average annual monsoon rainfall in just 3 weeks. Over 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods with more than 1,000 deaths reported and about 1,500 injured. Almost half a million people are currently in relief camps.

Pakistan has identified several priority needs, including food security, agriculture and livestock, health, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, and nonfood items.

ADB is coordinating with other partners to support Pakistan’s response, including through the ADB-supported National Disaster Risk Management Fund created to strengthen Pakistan’s climate and disaster risk resilience and to efficiently channel funds to support local authorities’ disaster resilience work.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

