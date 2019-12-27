27 Dec 2019

297,000 children missed polio vaccination in just-concluded campaign in Sindh

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 27 Dec 2019 View Original

Mohammad Hussain Khan

HYDERABAD: The health authorities have disclosed that out of the targeted 9 million children in the recently concluded anti-polio campaign, 3.3pc or 297,000 children under five years of age still missed the vaccination.

They also claimed that 101pc coverage of the overall target. Percentage of these children was officially disclosed in a press release issued at the end of recent campaign.

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio eradication compiles the figures of all the six divisions of Sindh, including the provincial metropolis.

The EOC said it “completed December polio campaign in the province with an overall coverage of 101 per cent of the target”.

It said extra percentage could be attributed to influx of guest children (in Sindh) through seasonal migration during December.

It said that total target of children under five was 9 million, out of which approximately 2.3 million were residing in Karachi. As per a break-up, 95.2pc coverage was achieved in Karachi against the target of 2.293m; 102.1pc in Hyderabad division against the target of 2.16m; 103.7pc in Larkana against the target of 1.514m; 101.8pc in Shaheed Benazirabad against the target of 1.093m; 103.9pc in Sukkur against the target of 1.229m; and 103pc in Mirpurkhas division against the target of 785,475.

An ECO spokesman said that with a satisfactory campaign across the country and regular polio drives planned till June, it was a good start to reverse trend of polio cases in Sindh. He said that despite high coverage and satisfactory percentages, there were pockets of missed children and refusals.

Teams are engaging communities to reduce refusals. However, for polio eradication one must consistently vaccinate 95pc of target, hence December campaign is a solid foundation to build on over next six months.

The EOC again appealed to public to cooperate with teams and appealed to media to spread message that vaccination was encouraged by all religious scholars, medical associations such as Pakistan Paediatric Association and the whole world, including over 50 Islamic countries, had eradicated polio through using the same oral polio vaccine.

Meanwhile, Larkana division reported the highest number of still missed children in the campaign, it was learnt through sources. Larkana division has the highest number of still miss children i.e., 20,878 followed by Hyderabad division with 17,734; Sukkur division 13,331; Shaheed Benazirabad 8,854 and Mirpurkhas 6,615. In the rest of Sindh, 6.974m children were vaccinated against the target of 6.78m children.

Despite efforts of the authorities, families still feel reluctant amidst different perceptions to get their children inoculated. Sindh is now only after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 73 cases had been confirmed out of the nationwide 111 cases.

In the current year, 17 cases have been reported in Sindh with latest coming from Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Badin. Environmental sampling would be done again to collect samples of sewerage from designated sites to determine prevalence of poliovirus in environment.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.