1,499 dengue cases confirmed in Rawalpindi division: report

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The district health department has confirmed that 1,499 patients are diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease dengue in Rawalpindi division so far, a report forwarded to the Punjab government read.

Sources said that the district administration of Rawalpindi forwarded a detailed report to the Punjab government over the outspread of dengue fever among the citizens.

According to the report, overall 1,499 persons are confirmed with the infection of dengue virus so far, whereas, 10 cases were reported from Chakwal, 8 from Attock, 2 in Jhelum.

The report signalled spread of the mosquito-borne disease as 548 cases were reported in last week and 84 people confirmed with the virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district.

At least three people were confirmed with dengue fever during the last seven day in Attock district and 2 in Jhelum and one in Chakwal as per the statistics of the report.

It may be noted here that a district magistrate had imposed Section 144 to deal with the outbreak of deadly dengue virus in the federal capital Islamabad on September 12.

Under Section 144, tyre shop owners will not be allowed to put tyres in front of their shops and denizens will have to take precautionary measures while watering plants to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The district magistrate warned that any violation of the section would entail legal action.