12,500 dengue cases confirmed across country, NA panel told

Ikram Junaidi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that 12,500 dengue cases had been confirmed across the country and half of them were reported from the Potohar region.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services at a meeting presided over by its chairman Khalid Hussain Magsi, the special assistant pointed out that during the current year Bangladesh had topped in terms of dengue cases in the region.

Dr Mirza said 49 per cent cases had been reported from Potohar plateau. “We have made arrangements to curb the disease but it is a fact that departments wake up when the situation becomes worse.

‘‘However, I have started daily meetings on dengue. On the directives of the prime minister, representatives of Rawalpindi will also be invited to participate in the meetings,” he added.

He said that there was a need to strengthen the health programme to control diseases such as dengue.

“We are getting more cases of dengue for the past three days but this number will start decreasing in the next four to five days,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Dr Asim Rauf, while talking about the recall of a drug, said that the companies across the country were directed to stop manufacturing and recall the medicine from the market made with raw material called ‘Ranitidine’ and is used for the treatment of stomach acidity.

“The directive was made after an alert generated by the United States Food and Drug Administration that the medicine can cause cancer. Companies have started recalling the medicine,” he said.

During the meeting, MNA Nisar Ahmed Cheema raised the issue of medicines provided at the public sector hospitals of the federal capital.

“Substandard medicines are provided at the hospitals. Same is the case in the dispensary located at the parliament lodges. I suggest that an inquiry should be held to look into it,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2019