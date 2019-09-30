30 Sep 2019

12,500 dengue cases confirmed across country, NA panel told

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original

Ikram Junaidi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that 12,500 dengue cases had been confirmed across the country and half of them were reported from the Potohar region.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services at a meeting presided over by its chairman Khalid Hussain Magsi, the special assistant pointed out that during the current year Bangladesh had topped in terms of dengue cases in the region.

Dr Mirza said 49 per cent cases had been reported from Potohar plateau. “We have made arrangements to curb the disease but it is a fact that departments wake up when the situation becomes worse.

‘‘However, I have started daily meetings on dengue. On the directives of the prime minister, representatives of Rawalpindi will also be invited to participate in the meetings,” he added.

He said that there was a need to strengthen the health programme to control diseases such as dengue.

“We are getting more cases of dengue for the past three days but this number will start decreasing in the next four to five days,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Dr Asim Rauf, while talking about the recall of a drug, said that the companies across the country were directed to stop manufacturing and recall the medicine from the market made with raw material called ‘Ranitidine’ and is used for the treatment of stomach acidity.

“The directive was made after an alert generated by the United States Food and Drug Administration that the medicine can cause cancer. Companies have started recalling the medicine,” he said.

During the meeting, MNA Nisar Ahmed Cheema raised the issue of medicines provided at the public sector hospitals of the federal capital.

“Substandard medicines are provided at the hospitals. Same is the case in the dispensary located at the parliament lodges. I suggest that an inquiry should be held to look into it,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2019

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.