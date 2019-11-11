11 Nov 2019

11,520 dengue fever cases reported in Sindh

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original

The Frontier Post

KARACHI: As many as 231 fresh cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Karachi.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases has jumped to 11,520 in Sindh with the recent increase of 231 cases in the port city.

The death toll has jumped to 30 this year in Karachi.

Recently, A 55-year-old woman, identified as Zahida Kausar, resident of the Federal B. Area, lost her life fighting the dengue virus at a private hospital of Karachi. A seventh-month-old child, resident of Al-Noor society, also lost the battle against dengue fever.

Meanwhile, the health authorities on Monday confirmed that as many as 40 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,710 with the confirmation of 40 new patients.

The officials said that 13 new cases were reported in Peshawar city, while the number of dengue fever cases has reached 2565 in the provincial capital.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.