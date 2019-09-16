16 Sep 2019

1,133 cases of dengue reported in KP

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department dengue report around 1133 dengue cases have so far reported across the province.

The report said that in the last 24 hours around 98 cases of dengue were reported in which 55 cases were reported from Peshawar.

The report further added that in Swat, Battagram and Shangla each district have reported nine dengue cases while in Buner, Mardan, Dir Upper reported four cases of dengue in each districts.

The report further added that Mashokhel, Pawaka, University Road, Tehkal and other areas of Peshawar were declared sensitive, adding and advice people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from dengue.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

