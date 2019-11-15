15 Nov 2019

11 more cases of dengue reported in Lahore

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 14 Nov 2019 View Original

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Eleven more people have been affected by the deadly dengue virus in provincial capital.

Verified dengue patients in Lahore have reached 601. Health department is working on surveillance to control the situation.

In Rawalpindi 23 patients were tested positive in last 24 hours and people affected by dengue have reached 14253.

In Karachi 190 new cases of dengue were reported in last 24 hours and tally of affected people in Sindh has reached 12471.

In KPK the affected people reached to 6957 with 18 more cases reported recently.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

