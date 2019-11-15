11 more cases of dengue reported in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Eleven more people have been affected by the deadly dengue virus in provincial capital.

Verified dengue patients in Lahore have reached 601. Health department is working on surveillance to control the situation.

In Rawalpindi 23 patients were tested positive in last 24 hours and people affected by dengue have reached 14253.

In Karachi 190 new cases of dengue were reported in last 24 hours and tally of affected people in Sindh has reached 12471.

In KPK the affected people reached to 6957 with 18 more cases reported recently.