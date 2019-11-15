100pc coverage of polio refusal cases planned

LAKKI MARWAT: The administration has planned 100 per cent coverage of the polio refusal cases in Lakki Marwat district and chalked out a strategy for it.

The strategy was discussed during a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir here on Wednesday.

A health official informed the meeting that around 4,826 refusal cases had been reported from different localities during the previous anti-polio drive, which were posing a serious threat to the children having already been vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The official said around 2,043 refusal cases existed in Bakhmal Ahmadzai, Kot Kashmir, Marmandi Azim and Serai Naurang union councils where additional human resource support was required for coverage.

Mr Wazir showed concern about the surfacing of 14 polio cases in the district and said Lakki Marwat was the second district of the province with most polio cases.

He directed the quarters concerned to implement refusal cases coverage plan.

The DC directed the district health campaign support person to categorise refusal cases into soft, mild and hardcore levels and start the activity of covering soft refusal cases in a week.

He also asked the district health officer and district khateeb to play a leading role in refusal coverage activity.

SHELTER HOME: The district administration has established a shelter home for destitute and homeless people in Naurang town.

Commissioner of Bannu division Adil Sadiq inaugurated the facility during a function, which was attended among others by deputy commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir and district social welfare officer Insafur Rehman Khattak.

The social welfare officer said around 30 people would be accommodated in the shelter home on a daily basis, while dinner and breakfast would be offered to them.

He said the facility would cater to more people in the days ahead.

The commissioner asked the authorities to increase space on the premises and ensure provision of all possible facilities to people staying there.

Meanwhile, the District Scouts Association with support of the local administration and education department on Thursday organised the tehsil declamation, essay writing and painting competitions on anti-corruption theme.

