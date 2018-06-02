10 more infants die in Mithi due to alleged malnutrition, water-borne diseases

Hanif Samoon

At least 10 more infants died at Mithi's Civil Hospital on Friday, reportedly of malnutrition and water-borne diseases, Dawn reported on Friday.

The parents of the deceased and ailing children lamented that they neither had healthcare facilities nor safe drinking water in their villages. People are mostly suffering from water-borne diseases as they have no other option but to drink contaminated water from wells, they said.

The parents also complained against the alleged indifferent attitude of doctors and paramedics when they insist for proper treatment of their children.

The infants who died at Mithi's Civil Hospital were brought from remote villages for treatment.

Despite repeated attempts, neither the District Health Officer (DHO) nor other concerned officials could be reached for comment on the unabated deaths of infants.

Earlier this week, at least eight infants had died reportedly of malnutrition and water-borne diseases in Mithi.

The Chief Justice in a recent hearing on the deaths of the children had rejected the detailed report submitted to him by the Sindh health secretary.

Here it is pertinent to note that after the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice in April last year, the health officials instead of ensuring the provision of the best possible healthcare facilities, stopped sharing data with the local media persons.