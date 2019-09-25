Sub: Very severe cyclonic storm “Hikaa” weakened into a deep depression over Oman

PRESS RELEASE-4

Time of issue: 1200 hours IST

Dated: 25-09-2019

Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm “HIKAA” over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards and crossed Oman coast near latitude 19.7°N and longitude 57.7°E, close to north of Duqm in the same evening (between 1930 and 2030 hours IST of 24th September) as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. Continuing to move westwards, it further weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over coastal Oman in the same night (2030 hours IST of 24th September). Moving further westwards, it weakened into a cyclonic storm over Oman in the early morning (0230 hours IST) and into a deep depression over Oman near latitude 19.5°N and longitude 55.5°E about 220 km west of Duqm and 110 km west-southwest of Haima in the morning (0830 hours IST) of today, the 25th September, 2019.

It is very likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression during next three hours and into a well-marked low during subsequent three hours.