25 Sep 2019

Sub: Very severe cyclonic storm “Hikaa” weakened into a deep depression over Oman

Report
from Government of India
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (485.41 KB)

PRESS RELEASE-4
Time of issue: 1200 hours IST
Dated: 25-09-2019

Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm “HIKAA” over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards and crossed Oman coast near latitude 19.7°N and longitude 57.7°E, close to north of Duqm in the same evening (between 1930 and 2030 hours IST of 24th September) as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. Continuing to move westwards, it further weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over coastal Oman in the same night (2030 hours IST of 24th September). Moving further westwards, it weakened into a cyclonic storm over Oman in the early morning (0230 hours IST) and into a deep depression over Oman near latitude 19.5°N and longitude 55.5°E about 220 km west of Duqm and 110 km west-southwest of Haima in the morning (0830 hours IST) of today, the 25th September, 2019.

It is very likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression during next three hours and into a well-marked low during subsequent three hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.