28 Oct 2019

Sub: (a) Super Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea to weaken gradually from 28th evening and (b) development of fresh low pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean to the south of Sri Lanka

Report
from Government of India
Published on 28 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (669.62 KB)

(a) Super Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea to weaken gradually from 28th evening Yesterday’s Super Cyclonic Storm “KYARR” (pronounced as KYARR) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards and lay centered near latitude 18.2°N and longitude 65.0°E over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 830 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 1160 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 690 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till 30th October re-curve westsouthwestwards thereafter and move towards Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent 3 days. It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till 28th October evening and weaken gradually thereafter.

