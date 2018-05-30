State Council commends national unity during cyclone Mekunu

The State Council Bureau held its eleventh meeting for the third annual session on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, in the presence of the Bureau members and the Secretary-General of the Council. The Bureau on Tuesday also discussed the proposal on ‘Challenges of handicrafts and ways to address them’ and commended national cohesion during cyclone Mekunu in Dhofar Governorate. The Bureau also expressed the Council’s commendation for the national unity and solidarity of the community during the adverse climatic conditions in the Governorate of Dhofar owing to cyclone Mekunu.

Dr Al Mantheri stressed that the spirit of solidarity shown by everyone in dealing with the intensified tropical conditions caused by the cyclone reflects the sense of national responsibility. He pointed out that the preparation and cooperation among all military, police, service and information agencies and the integration of official and voluntary efforts have had the greatest impact in dealing effectively with the tropical situation and reducing its effects. The Bureau also added that the Council prays for the protection of Oman from all evil and continuation of security and safety, sustained progressive development led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

CHALLENGES OF HANDICRAFTS DISCUSSED: The meeting also discussed the proposal submitted by the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism on “The Challenges of Handicraft Industries and Ways of Addressing Them”, and hosted the Deputy Head and the Rapporteur of the Committee for discussing the proposal. Following discussion of the proposal, the Bureau decided to present it to the next session. The Bureau was informed of the follow-up report of the activities of the committees during the period between the previous Bureau meeting and this meeting, as well as decided the agenda items for the next regular sessions of the third annual session of the sixth session.