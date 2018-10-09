09 Oct 2018

Seminar reviews lessons learned from cyclones

Report
from Government of Oman
Published on 09 Oct 2018 View Original

The fourth seminar on “Tropical Cyclones and Flash Floods; Ten Years after Gonu and Phet: The Learned Lessons,” started at the Diplomatic Club on Monday. The seminar is organised by Oman Water Society to discuss the impact of these natural phenomena and development of early disaster risk management systems. The opening ceremony was presided over by Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, in the presence of a number of ministers.

The two-day seminar seeks to unite efforts of experts and officials, to share knowledge and expertise related to tropical cyclones and flash floods through the discussion of 25 scientific papers in 5 sessions covering 7 themes.

The seminar sheds light on the Sultanate’s experience in confronting cyclones, flash floods and the lessons learned. It also reviews the achievements of the competent authorities in the field of precautionary measures to reduce risks of floods. The seminar also provides the opportunity to learn about the new technologies and solutions taken to minimise and mitigate the negative impacts of cyclones and flash floods and to recall global experiences with preparations for cyclones, in addition to relief and rescue efforts.

The first day also included several working papers, such as “The Role of Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) in the Management of Emergencies,” “Roles of Walis Offices in Adverse Climatic Conditions and the Learned Lessons: The Wilayat of Qurayat as a Model,” “The GCC Role in the Integration of Infrastructure of the Gulf Meteorological Facilities,” “Procedures and Studies carried out by Muscat Municipality after Adverse Climatic Conditions,” and “The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Role in Facing the Negative Impacts of Tropical Cyclones and Flash Floods on the Agricultural Sector.” The seminar sheds light on the Sultanate’s experience in combating cyclones, flash floods and reviews the achievements of the competent authorities to reduce risks from floods.

